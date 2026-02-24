Mirle Automation (TWSE:2464) Price Target Increased by 15.87% to 74.46

The average one-year price target for Mirle Automation (TWSE:2464) has been revised to NT$74.46 / share. This is an increase of 15.87% from the prior estimate of NT$64.26 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$73.73 to a high of NT$76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.28% from the latest reported closing price of NT$72.80 / share.

Mirle Automation Maintains 0.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.69%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirle Automation. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2464 is 0.02%, an increase of 36.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.45% to 361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2464 by 11.00% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSE - Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

