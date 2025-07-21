Mirion's Focus on Digital Innovation: Is it a Sign for Further Growth?

Mirion Technologies MIR is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions. To this end, last month, the company inked a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company to enhance nuclear instrumentation with digital solutions.

The objective of the deal is to upgrade analog systems to modern digital Ex-core Nuclear Instrumentation Systems. Utilizing the high-performing Mirion proTK product line, this collaboration aims to deliver digital upgradation to existing analog neutron flux systems. This digital upliftment will naturally reduce operational burdens and enhance performance in nuclear power plants.

Digital equipment is capable of delivering precise and accurate measurements. Unlike analog counterparts, digital systems of Mirion are less susceptible to spectrum degradation caused by changes in gain resulting from environmental temperature variations. The resultant stability ensures that the collected data is of the highest quality, boosting the confidence of researchers and reducing time wasted on troubleshooting.

The transition from analog to digital creates the opportunity to quickly record and store data in a standardized, preset format during acquisition and transmission. This guarantees data integrity and facilitates reproducibility. Another advantage associated with digital solutions is the ability to interface with equipment remotely. The Mirion Lynx II system enables real-time monitoring and control of germanium and neutron detectors. This remote access not only offers convenience but also allows continuous observation over extended periods.

Taking a Look at Some Other Nuclear Energy Stocks

Constellation Energy CEG is an industry leader in operating nuclear plants safely, efficiently and reliably. CEG’s nuclear fleet capacity factor was an impressive 94.6% in 2024. This indicates continued strong production in the current year.

The acquisition of NRG Energy’s 44% ownership stake in the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station should help Constellation Energy expand operations in the country. The South Texas Project is a two-unit nuclear plant located southwest of Houston, with a total capacity of 2,645 MW.

BWX Technologies BWXT manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada and internationally. BWXT supplies precision-manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry.

BWX Technologies has landed deals and partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to help build a cutting-edge micro-nuclear reactor. The company is also working alongside key commercial nuclear energy companies such as GE Vernova and SMR standout TerraPower.

MIR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of MIR have gained 24.8% so far this year, outperforming the Zacks Technology-Services’ 13.2% uptick in the same timeframe.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Mirion is trading at a premium compared with the industry average. Its 12-month forward price-to-sales of 5.6X is higher than the industry average of 3.29X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIR’s second-quarter, third-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MIR's Zacks Rank

MIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

