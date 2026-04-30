Mirion vs. BWX Technologies: Which Nuclear Energy Stock Stands Out?

Mirion Technologies MIR and BWX Technologies BWXT are drawing strong investor interest as nuclear energy gains momentum. The sector is increasingly in focus due to the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate. This growing power demand is positioning nuclear energy as one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about industries today.



Mirion focuses on radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. It serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with applications in healthcare, defense and nuclear safety.



BWX Technologies manufactures and supplies nuclear components and fuel. The company plays an important role in supporting both defense programs and commercial nuclear power projects in the United States, Canada and other international markets.



Both companies are benefiting from the growing focus on clean and reliable energy sources. However, they also face challenges such as regulatory requirements, project delays and cost pressures.



With this background, let’s take a closer look at their fundamentals, growth opportunities and key risks.

Tailwinds for MIR

MIR is benefiting from strong operational performance and growing demand for its radiation safety solutions, which are supporting investor confidence. In April 2026, the company reported solid first-quarter results, with sales rising 27.5% year over year and adjusted earnings per share increasing 11.1%, reflecting steady business momentum.



In March 2026, Mirion highlighted a major milestone as its advanced radiation monitoring technology was selected for Artemis II. The company’s Crew Active Dosimeters (CAD) will be carried by astronauts during the mission, providing real-time radiation exposure data. This achievement underscores Mirion’s strong position in high-reliability applications, particularly in space and defense.



Artemis II, led by NASA, will be a roughly 10-day mission around the Moon and represents a key step in future deep-space exploration. Mirion’s involvement not only highlights the importance of its technology in ensuring astronaut safety but also strengthens its growth prospects in advanced and mission-critical environments.

Tailwinds for BWXT

BWXT is benefiting from strategic expansion efforts and rising demand for nuclear energy, which are strengthening its long-term growth outlook. In April 2026, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Precision Components Group (“PCG”), including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components (PCC) and DC Fabricators (DCF). This acquisition is expected to expand BWXT’s heavy manufacturing capabilities and increase its commercial nuclear production capacity in the United States, helping it better serve growing domestic demand.



In another key development in April, BWXT informed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) of its plans to apply for a uranium enrichment license. The proposed facility will be located near its Nuclear Fuel Services site in Erwin, TN, and is expected to support future fuel supply needs. The company plans to submit the license application in early 2027.



These initiatives highlight BWXT’s focus on expanding its capabilities and strengthening its position in the nuclear energy market, particularly as demand for reliable and clean energy continues to grow.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for MIR & BWXT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIR’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 22.7% and 19.6%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved north over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 17.3% and 14.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending northward over the past 60 days.



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Stock Price Performance: BWXT & MIR

In the past year, BWXT has outperformed MIR. While BWXT’s shares surged 87.3%, MIR surged 18.5%.



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Valuation for BWXT & MIR

MIR is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/S F12M) of 4.02, below BWXT’s forward sales multiple of 4.94.



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BWXT & MIR’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. BWXT’s current ROE is 30.94% compared with MIR’s 6.55%.

End Note

While both Mirion and BWX Technologies are well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for nuclear energy, the latter currently stands out in several key areas. The company has delivered a stronger stock price performance over the past year and continues to show solid profitability, supported by a higher return on equity and an improving earnings outlook.



BWXT is also actively expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and new facility plans, which could support long-term growth. Meanwhile, Mirion is showing steady operational momentum and remains well placed in niche, high-reliability markets like space and radiation safety.



Considering these factors, BWXT appears to be the stronger pick at the moment, although both companies offer exposure to the growing nuclear energy space.



Both BWXT and MIR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.