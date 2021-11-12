Mirion Technologies September Quarter Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 widened to $46.7 million or $7.01 per share from $40.4 million or $6.24 per share in the prior year.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $8.9 million compared to income of $4.6 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 26% to $144.3 million from $114.6 million in the prior-year period and adjusted revenues in the quarter increased 29% to $148.0 million from $114.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue was largely driven by acquisitions within the company's Medical segment, partially offset by lower revenue growth in the Industrial segment.

