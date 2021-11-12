Markets
MIR

Mirion Technologies September Quarter Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 widened to $46.7 million or $7.01 per share from $40.4 million or $6.24 per share in the prior year.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $8.9 million compared to income of $4.6 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 26% to $144.3 million from $114.6 million in the prior-year period and adjusted revenues in the quarter increased 29% to $148.0 million from $114.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue was largely driven by acquisitions within the company's Medical segment, partially offset by lower revenue growth in the Industrial segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular