Mirion Technologies Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Mirion Technologies, Inc. ( (MIR) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mirion Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring solutions, primarily serving the medical, nuclear, defense, and research sectors.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Mirion Technologies reported a revenue increase of 8.2% to $206.8 million compared to the same period last year. However, the company also posted a net loss of $14.0 million, slightly higher than the $12.9 million net loss recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million, marking a 17.8% rise from the previous year, and an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 22.1%. The company also reported an adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, up from $0.05 in the previous year. Despite these gains, the net loss per share slightly increased to $0.07 from $0.06. Mirion updated its full-year guidance, expecting revenue growth of 6% to 7% and adjusted free cash flow between $65 million and $75 million.

Looking forward, Mirion Technologies remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strong trends in nuclear power and cancer care. The company emphasizes its strategic relationships with small modular reactor players and utility-scale nuclear providers, positioning itself for future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.