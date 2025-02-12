Mirion Technologies Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 12, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.mirion.com/news-events/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13751221.

