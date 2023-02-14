Mirion Technologies Posts Loss In Q4; Sees Weak Earnings, Higher Revenues In FY23

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR), a provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $153.4 million or $0.85 per share.

Adjusted net income was $20.3 million or $0.11 per share, and adjusted EBITDA was $56.4 million, while prior year's pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $44.8 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 22.6 percent to $217.9 million, compared to $177.8 million in the same period in 2021. Adjusted revenues increased 20.5 percent.

Further, the company initiated fiscal year 2023 guidance, expecting adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.34 and adjusted EBITDA of $172 million to $182 million, with revenue growth of 6 percent to 9 percent and organic growth of 4 percent to 7 percent.

In fiscal 2022, adjusted net income was $67.8 million or $0.37 per share, and adjusted EBITDA was $164.7 million.

Thomas Logan, Mirion's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are anticipating solid top-line growth in 2023, supported by healthy end markets and our robust backlog position."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.