Mirion Technologies (MIR) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 12.58

The average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) has been revised to 12.58 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from the latest reported closing price of 9.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.21%, an increase of 25.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 196,888K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 34,807K shares representing 17.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 67.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,866K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,592K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,399K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 55.94% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 8,056K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,814K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 7,513K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Mirion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.