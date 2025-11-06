Is Mirion Technologies (MIR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. is one of 259 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIR's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MIR has gained about 63.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -6.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Mirion Technologies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Enpro (NPO). The stock is up 31.9% year-to-date.

For Enpro, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mirion Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 124 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.6% so far this year, meaning that MIR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Enpro is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mirion Technologies, Inc. and Enpro as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enpro Inc. (NPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.