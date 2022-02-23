Mirion Technologies Issues 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) said, for the fiscal year and 12 month period ending December 31, 2022, the company projects: reported adjusted revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%; adjusted EBITDA of $175 million - $185 million; and adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.50. Organic adjusted revenue growth is expected at 5% to 7%, for the year.

"We expect to deliver 100 to 200 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin growth in 2022, excluding incremental and ongoing public company general and administrative costs of approximately $11.5 million and the impact of the CIRS acquisition," said Thomas Logan, Mirion's CEO.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased 18% to $177.8 million, compared to $150.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted revenues increased by 20%. GAAP net loss for the successor period of October 20, 2021 to December 31, 2021 was $23.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the successor period of October 20, 2021 to December 31, 2021 was $44.5 million.

