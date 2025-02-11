Mirion Technologies Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR):

Earnings: $15.9 million in Q4 vs. -$14.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mirion Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.9 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Revenue: $254.3 million in Q4 vs. $230.4 million in the same period last year.

