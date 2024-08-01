Mirion Technologies, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MION):

Earnings: -$11.7 million in Q2 vs. -$27.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mirion Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.4 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $207.1 million in Q2 vs. $197.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.42

