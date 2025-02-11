MIRION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $MIR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES ($MIR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $254,300,000, beating estimates of $247,478,482 by $6,821,518.

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $MIR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOIC ELOY (Technologies Group President) sold 44,000 shares for an estimated $787,160

THOMAS D LOGAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $266,854 .

. EMMANUELLE LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,405 shares for an estimated $156,636.

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of MIRION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $6,824,295 of award payments to $MIR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

