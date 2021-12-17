Mirion Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MIR

In trading on Friday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.43, changing hands as low as $10.22 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $16.6569 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.62.

