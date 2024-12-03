Mirion Sees 4%-6% Revenue Growth In 2025; To Announce Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR), a provider of radiation detection, measurement, and monitoring products, Tuesday said it will disclose its fiscal 2025 financial targets and long-term goals at its Investor Day, today. The company also plans to announce a share buyback of up to $100 million.

Mirion currently expects revenue to grow by 4 percent-6 percent for fiscal 2025. On an organic basis, revenue is expected to increase 5.5 percent-7.5 percent.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year is estimated to be between $215 million and $230 million.

The company expects revenue to reach about $1.1 billion by 2028, nearly 6 percent-8 percent organic growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.