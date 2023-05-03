News & Insights

Markets
MIR

Mirion Q1 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenues Up 11.6%: Reaffirms Guidance

May 03, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mirion (MIR) reported a net loss of $42.9 million in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million, last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to a loss of $0.10. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.06, compared to $0.10. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues increased 11.6% to $182.1 million, compared to $163.2 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $179.2 million in revenue.

Mirion reaffirmed guidance for the fiscal year and 12-month period ending December 31, 2023. The company continues to project: reported revenue growth of 6% - 9%; organic revenue growth of 4% - 7%; and adjusted EPS of $0.28 - $0.34.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.