Mirion price target raised to $18 from $17 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Mirion (MIR) to $18 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company raising its 2024 organic growth outlook is reflective of favorable market positions in healthy end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Mirion identifying $300M-$400M of new order opportunities by the end of 2025 is also indicative of broad-based demand growth.
