Mirion Posts Loss In Q2; Confirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $42.6 million, a 14.6% decrease from $49.9 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.13, for the quarter. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net loss was $59.3 million in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $54.0 million, last year. GAAP net loss per share for the second quarter was $0.32.

Revenues decreased 2.3% to $175.8 million, compared to $180.0 million, a year ago. Adjusted revenues decreased 4.3% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $181.12 million in revenue.

The company confirmed 2022 guidance for organic adjusted revenue growth of 4% to 6%, adjusted EBITDA of $170 million to $180 million and adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.49.

"We expect the strong order inflow during the first half of the year to support the attainment of our previously stated financial targets," said Thomas Logan, Mirion's CEO.

