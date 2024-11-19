Mirion management to meet with B. Riley

Meeting to be held in Charlotte, NC on November 25 hosted by B. Riley.
Read More on MIR:
- Mirion price target raised to $18 from $17 at Citi
- Mirion Technologies Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Losses
- Mirion price target raised to $16 from $13 at Goldman Sachs
- Mirion reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c, consensus 9c
- Mirion still sees FY24 adjusted EPS 37c-42c, consensus 39c
