Mirim To Announce Topline Results From Phase 2b VISTAS Trial For Volixibat Today

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), a rare diseases company, is scheduled to host an investor call to report topline results from the Phase 2b VISTAS trial for Volixibat in treating primary sclerosing cholangitis today, May 4, 2026.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, serious, idiopathic chronic cholestatic liver disease characterized by cholestasis, progressive inflammation, and destruction of bile ducts, which may lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, portal hypertension, cancer, and ultimately liver failure.

Volixibat is being developed as an oral, minimally absorbed drug that acts as an inhibitor of IBAT, a protein that recycles bile acids from the intestines to the liver. By blocking this transport, the drug treats pruritis caused by bile duct diseases like PSC.

The Phase 2b VISTAS trial is a global, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of volixibat in treating PSC.

The primary endpoint is a reduction in pruritus as measured by the Adult ItchRO, a pruritus numerical rating scale ranging from 0 (no itch) to 10 (worst possible itch). The study completed a blinded interim analysis in 2024 and established the efficacy threshold at 20 mg BID.

The company is also studying volixibat in treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the ongoing Phase 2 VANTAGE trial.

MIRM closed Friday at $96.53, down 0.80%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $97.35, up 0.85%.

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