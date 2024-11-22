Miricor Enterprises Reports Significant Loss Reduction

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (HK:1827) has released an update.

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd has announced a significant reduction in losses for the six months ending September 2024, projecting losses between HK$500,000 and HK$1,500,000 compared to HK$13,050,000 in the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to enhanced operational efficiency, effective cost control, and strategic marketing initiatives. Investors are advised to stay informed as the comprehensive interim results are expected to be released in late November 2024.

