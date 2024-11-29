Miricor Enterprises Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Revenue Drop

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (HK:1827) has released an update.

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd reported a 15.6% decline in revenue to HK$200.1 million for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company’s loss significantly narrowed to HK$0.6 million, down from HK$13.1 million, as it managed to cut various costs. The board has decided not to declare an interim dividend for this period.

