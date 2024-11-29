Miricor Enterprises Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Revenue Drop

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (HK:1827) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd reported a 15.6% decline in revenue to HK$200.1 million for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company’s loss significantly narrowed to HK$0.6 million, down from HK$13.1 million, as it managed to cut various costs. The board has decided not to declare an interim dividend for this period.
For further insights into HK:1827 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.