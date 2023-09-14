News & Insights

Mircea Snegur, first president of Moldova, dies at 83

September 14, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Alexander Tanas for Reuters ->

Adds day of mourning declared, paragraphs 4-5

CHISINAU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moldova's first president, Mircea Snegur, has died at the age of 83, former Moldovan vice-premier Constantin Tampiza said on Thursday.

"On September 13, at 23:30 the (former) President of the Republic of Moldova Mircea Snegur gave up in the fight against an incurable disease," Tampiza wrote on Facebook. He gave no further details.

Snegur, a former communist, was president from 1990 to 1997, overseeing Moldova's breakaway from the Soviet Union and transition to independence.

President Maia Sandu declared Saturday a national day of mourning for Snegur in the small country bordering Romania and Ukraine.

"He lived in historical times and played an important role in promoting the independence, freedom and sovereignty of the country," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.