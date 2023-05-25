Mirati's (MRTX) Sitravatinib Fails Lung Cancer Study, Stock Down 8%

Shares of Mirati MRTX were down 8% in after-market trading on May 24, 2023 after management announced that the phase III SAPPHIRE study did not achieve its primary endpoint of overall survival (“OS”).

However, Mirati did not disclose any study data along with the above announcement. Management intends to do so at a future date.

The SAPPHIRE study is evaluating the combination of sitravatinib plus Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with second or third line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (“NSQ-NSCLC”) who progressed on prior therapy with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Management also provided principal investigators with the option to continue treatment with sitravatinib-Opdivo combination in patients who are experiencing clinical benefit and would like to remain on treatment.

In the year so far, Mirati’s shares have declined 3.3% compared with the industry’s 7.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The SAPPHIRE study is part of a clinical collaboration entered between Mirati and Bristol Myers in 2019. Per the agreement terms between the companies, Mirati is responsible for funding the study while Bristol Myers provided Opdivo at no cost. Bristol Myers’ Opdivo is a blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor which is approved for treating multiple oncology indications, including NSCLC.During first-quarter 2023, Bristol Myers generated $1.3 billion from Opdivo sales.

Currently, Mirati has only one marketed drug in its portfolio, Krazati (adagrasib) which was approved by the FDA last December to treat adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The drug has been developed to directly inhibit KRAS G12C mutations. Mirati is also evaluating Krazati in multiple label expansion studies, both as monotherapy and as combination with other drugs, in multiple oncological indications.

Apart from the above candidates, the company is also evaluating a PRMT5 inhibitor and SOS1 inhibitor candidates in separate early-stage clinical studies.

