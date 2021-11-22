Mirati, Verastem To Evaluate Adagrasib, VS-6766 In KRASG12C-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Verastem Oncology (VSTM) have collaborated to evaluate the combination of Mirati's investigational KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib with Verastem Oncology's investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 in KRASG12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the companies said in a statement.

The primary objective of Phase 1/2 trial is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose for the combination of adagrasib and VS-6766 in patients with KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC.

The study will also investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the combination in patients who have progressed on a KRASG12C inhibitor. The trial will build on preclinical data showing deeper blockade of ERK pathway signaling resulting in enhanced anti-tumor efficacy with the combination of adagrasib and VS-6766 relative to either agent alone.

