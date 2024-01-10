Mirati Therapeutics Receives Marketing Authorization For KRAZATI From European Commission

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) on Wednesday announced that it has received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) for KRAZATI (adagrasib) as a targeted treatment option for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRASG12C mutation and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy.

This authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

The approval follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in November 2023.

Additionally, Adagrasib is being studied for advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

