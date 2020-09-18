Markets
MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Presents Phase 2 Data On Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivolumab

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) announced updated clinical results from its Phase 2 study evaluating sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The company said the combination of sitravatinib with nivolumab showed promising clinical activity in checkpoint inhibitor-naïve, platinum-refractory patients. The sitravatinib and nivolumab combination has been well-tolerated in the study.

The ongoing, phase 2, open-label, multicenter trial in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma includes multiple patient cohorts that are defined based on prior therapy and platinum eligibility.

