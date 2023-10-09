Mirati Therapeutics Falls 5% After Bristol Myers Squibb Decides To Acquire It

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) are down more than 5% Monday morning after the news of Bristol Myers Squibb acquiring the company for $58 per share in cash, below Friday's closing price of $60.20.

The deal involves consideration of $4.8 billion. Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each Mirati share held, potentially worth $12.00 per share in cash.

The aquisition adds KRAZATI, Mirati's FDA approved treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), to Bristol Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio. KRAZATI is also being investigated as a combination therapy. Mirati's oncology pipeline include MRTX1133, MRTX1719, and MRTX0902, which are in early stages of studies.

MRTX is at $56.98. It has traded in the range of $27.30 - $101.30 in the last 1 year.

