News & Insights

Markets
MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Falls 5% After Bristol Myers Squibb Decides To Acquire It

October 09, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) are down more than 5% Monday morning after the news of Bristol Myers Squibb acquiring the company for $58 per share in cash, below Friday's closing price of $60.20.

The deal involves consideration of $4.8 billion. Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each Mirati share held, potentially worth $12.00 per share in cash.

The aquisition adds KRAZATI, Mirati's FDA approved treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), to Bristol Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio. KRAZATI is also being investigated as a combination therapy. Mirati's oncology pipeline include MRTX1133, MRTX1719, and MRTX0902, which are in early stages of studies.

MRTX is at $56.98. It has traded in the range of $27.30 - $101.30 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.