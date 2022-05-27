Markets
MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Falls 34%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares are losing more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a slide for the last several days. On Thursday the company had reported serious side effects in adagrasib trial that targets non-small cell lung cancers.

Currently, shares are at $38.19, down 34.67 percent from the previous close of $58.46 on average volume of 7,170,382.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular