Mirati Therapeutics Falls 34%

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares are losing more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a slide for the last several days. On Thursday the company had reported serious side effects in adagrasib trial that targets non-small cell lung cancers.

Currently, shares are at $38.19, down 34.67 percent from the previous close of $58.46 on average volume of 7,170,382.

