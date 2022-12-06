Mirati Therapeutics Falls 17%

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Tuesday, continuing a decline since December 2.

The clinical-stage oncology company today reported preliminary results from the KRYSTAL-7 phase 2 trial and KRYSTAL-1 Phase 1b results. Treatment-related adverse events were 39 percent, with grade 3 events at 40 percent.

Adverse events led to the discontinuation of both adagrasib and pembrolizumab in 2 patients and only pembrolizumab in 2 patients. The company said increases in alanine transaminase or aspartate transaminase were consistent with either agent as a monotherapy.

Currently, shares are at $76.81, down 17.22 percent from the previous close of $92.75 on a volume of 1,185,889.

