Mirati Therapeutics CFO Laurie Stelzer Resigns

August 23, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Laurie Stelzer will depart from the company on September 8 to pursue an external opportunity.

Aaron Ondrey, senior vice president, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), Mirati Therapeutics, will assume the role of interim CFO. Stelzer will remain as a consultant to the company through October 2023.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, we thank Laurie for her leadership and the contributions made during her tenure," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., interim CEO, president and founder, Mirati Therapeutics.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Mirati and I am grateful for the opportunity and the experience to work alongside a team committed to positively impacting the lives of patients," said Laurie Stelzer, chief financial officer, Mirati Therapeutics. "The caliber, commitment and expertise of the Mirati team will continue to inspire me. I look forward to the Company's future success."

Ondrey joined Mirati as senior vice president, FP&A, in July of 2022, bringing over 20 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, capital allocation and mergers and acquisitions.

