Mirati (MRTX) KRAS Candidate MRTX1133 to Enter Clinical Stage

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX reported that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application, which will allow it to initiate phase I studies on its potential first-in-class oral KRASG12D selective inhibitor, MRTX1133. A targeted oncology treatment for patients with KRAS G12D mutations does not exist currently. The prevalence of the mutations has increased by approximately 2.5-fold in patients across the United States and Europe. This represents a clear unmet medical need.

MRTX1133 is an investigational, highly potent, selective, and reversible small molecule inhibitor of KRASG12D. This candidate has been optimized by Mirati to obtain near-complete target inhibition. With the FDA clearance of its IND in place, MIrati is scheduled to launch a phase I/II study in early 2023, evaluating the candidate’s impact on pancreatic, colorectal, lung and other KRASG12D tumor types.

Mirati reported that, in preclinical studies, treatment with MRTX1133 resulted in positive tumor response in pre-clinical KRASG12D mutated pancreatic cancer models as well as lung and colorectal cancer (CRC) models.

MRTX1133 is Mirati’s third KRAS inhibitor to enter clinical development. Its first KRAS drug, Krazati (adagrasib), a KRAS G12C inhibitor, was approved by the FDA to treat adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in December 2022.

In the market for KRAS inhibitors, another big player providing serious competition to MRTX is Amgen, Inc. AMGN. Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) was approved for advanced NSCLC in the United States in May 2021 and in the EU in January 2022. It is now launched in more than 45 countries. Lumakras is off to an excellent start while its label expansion studies, which have the potential to significantly expand the currently addressable patient population, are progressing rapidly.

In the domain of KRAS-mutated solid tumor lung cancer, Biomea Fusion BMEA recently announced the successful dosing of the first patient in the phase I/Ib study of BMF-219. This study will evaluate BMF-219 as a monotherapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic NSCLC, CRC, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, with any (pan) KRAS mutation.

