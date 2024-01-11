Mirati (MRTX) Gets EU Nod for Krazati in KRAS-Mutated NSCLC

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization to Krazati (adagrasib) for the treatment of adult patients with previously-treated KRASG12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The EC’s conditional marketing nod for Krazati, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, is valid in all 27 EU member states.

The approval by EC was expected as, in November 2023, the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approving Krazati.

The CHMP had initially issued a negative opinion in July 2023, stating that the Krazati marketing authorization application (“MAA”) did not fulfill certain requirements for conditional approval. The committee had claimed that the data supporting the MAA was not comprehensive and there were uncertainties about how well the drug worked.

Krazati was approved by the FDA for KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in December 2022.

Krazati is the only approved product in Mirati’s commercial portfolio currently. The company recorded $36.1 million in Krazati product sales in the first nine months of 2023. Sales were driven by the drug’s differentiated profile.

The drug is also being evaluated in multiple label expansion studies, both as monotherapy and in combination with other drugs, across multiple cancer indications.

Bristol-Myers BMY offered to acquire Mirati for a total equity value of $5.8 billion in July 2023.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024. An acquisition by a big pharma giant like Bristol Myers, which has high cash reserves, will allow Mirati to access a larger and well-established commercial supply chain and network distribution.

With this acquisition, BMY is looking to diversify its strong oncology portfolio.

