US Markets
MRTX

Mirati drug shrinks tumors in 44% of advanced lung cancer patients

Contributor
Deena Beasley Reuters
Published

An experimental Mirati Therapeutics Inc drug that targets a specific genetic mutation shrank tumors in 44% of advanced lung cancer patients in clinical trials, the company said on Thursday.

By Deena Beasley

May 26 (Reuters) - An experimental Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O drug that targets a specific genetic mutation shrank tumors in 44% of advanced lung cancer patients in clinical trials, the company said on Thursday.

The 132 patients, who had stopped responding to previous therapy, were given once daily adagrasib in early and mid-stage studies. The oral medication is designed to target a mutated form of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in about 13% of non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.

The first drug in this class, Amgen Inc's AMGN.O Lumakras, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year. Amgen in April reported pooled trial data showing that its drug shrank tumors in 41% of advanced NSCLC patients.

The drugs are part of a growing trend of medicines that target gene mutations driving cancer regardless of which organ the disease originated.

The FDA is slated to make an approval decision on Mirati's drug by mid-December.

Mirati also on Thursday said updated data from the Phase II study under review at the FDA shows that 43% of trial participants experienced serious treatment-related side effects, including increased levels of liver enzymes and anemia.

Two treatment-related deaths were reported and 7% of trial participants discontinued the treatment.

Mirati's updates were provided in a scientific summary, or abstract, released ahead of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in early June, where the studies will be presented in more detail.

Mirati at the ASCO meeting is scheduled to present additional data on how effective adagrasib is at treating NSCLC that has spread to the brain.

The California-based company is also testing the drug as an initial treatment for NSCLC, both alone and in combination with Merck & Co's MRK.N immunotherapy Keytruda.

The KRAS mutation is also found in 1% to 3% of colorectal and other cancers. Both Mirati and Amgen are studying their drugs in these cancers.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRTX AMGN MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular