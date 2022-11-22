US Markets
MRTX

Mirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News

November 22, 2022 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates to its drug pipeline, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares closed 15.5% higher at $86.11 following the report, giving the company a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion.

Mirati was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Larger drugmakers have been considering taking over the company, the report said, although there are currently no formal bids.

Mirati has become a more attractive target for companies seeking to expand their cancer treatment offerings since larger rival Seagen Inc. SGEN.O opted to stay independent.

The cancer drug developer has been weighing strategic options including a potential sale for some time, the report added.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to decide on the company's lung cancer treatment adagrasib by Dec. 14, and an approval will make it a competitor to Amgen's AMGN.O Lumakras.

