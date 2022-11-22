Mirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates to its drug pipeline, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Shares of Mirati soared 19% on the news.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

