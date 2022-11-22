US Markets
Mirati attracts fresh takeover interest - Bloomberg News

November 22, 2022 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates to its drug pipeline, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Shares of Mirati soared 19% on the news.

