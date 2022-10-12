Mirati, Aadi To Evaluate Adagrasib, Nab-sirolimus Combination To Treat NSCLC, Other Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Oncology company Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) and biopharmaceutical company Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) announced Wednesday a clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of adagrasib, a KRASG12C selective inhibitor, and nab-sirolimus, a small molecule mTOR inhibitor complexed with human albumin in KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

The primary objective of this multi-center, single-arm, open-label Phase 1/2 trial is to determine the optimal dose and recommended Phase 2 dose for the combination of adagrasib and nab-sirolimus in patients with KRASG12C - mutant solid tumors.

In addition, the study will investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of adagrasib and nab-sirolimus in combination in patients both with and without prior exposure to a KRASG12C inhibitor.

The trial will build on preclinical data showing enhanced anti-tumor efficacy with the combination of adagrasib and nab-sirolimus relative to either agent alone.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Mirati will be responsible for sponsoring and operating the Phase 1/2 study, and jointly with Aadi, will oversee and share the cost of the study.

