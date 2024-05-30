News & Insights

Miramar Resources Plans Rights Issue by July 2024

May 30, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has announced an update regarding a proposed non-renounceable rights issue, with completion expected in July 2024. The company will provide a detailed schedule in the prospectus, which will be lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is poised to potentially impact the company’s stock and offers an opportunity for investors to engage with Miramar Resources’ growth plans.

