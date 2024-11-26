News & Insights

Stocks

Miramar Resources Identifies Promising Anomaly at Chain Pool

November 26, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Miramar Resources Limited has identified a promising 700m geochemical anomaly at its Chain Pool Project in Western Australia, suggesting potential for significant Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) mineralisation. The soil sampling results at the Joy Helen prospect show similarities to well-known high-grade SEDEX deposits, indicating a promising opportunity for the discovery of base metals. This development could enhance the company’s prospects in the mineral-rich Gascoyne region.

For further insights into AU:M2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.