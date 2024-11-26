Miramar Resources Identifies Promising Anomaly at Chain Pool

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Miramar Resources Limited has identified a promising 700m geochemical anomaly at its Chain Pool Project in Western Australia, suggesting potential for significant Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) mineralisation. The soil sampling results at the Joy Helen prospect show similarities to well-known high-grade SEDEX deposits, indicating a promising opportunity for the discovery of base metals. This development could enhance the company’s prospects in the mineral-rich Gascoyne region.

For further insights into AU:M2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.