News & Insights

Stocks

Miramar Resources Gears Up for Groundbreaking Drilling

May 27, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has announced the receipt of Programme of Work approval for drilling at its 100%-owned Trouble Bore Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project in Western Australia. The upcoming drilling program, co-funded by the Exploration Incentive Scheme, will explore for Norilsk-style mineralization within the Kulkatharra Dolerite sills. Executive Chairman Allan Kelly expresses confidence in the potential discovery of a new nickel-copper province in WA.

For further insights into AU:M2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.