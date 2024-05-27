Miramar Resources Gears Up for Groundbreaking Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has announced the receipt of Programme of Work approval for drilling at its 100%-owned Trouble Bore Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project in Western Australia. The upcoming drilling program, co-funded by the Exploration Incentive Scheme, will explore for Norilsk-style mineralization within the Kulkatharra Dolerite sills. Executive Chairman Allan Kelly expresses confidence in the potential discovery of a new nickel-copper province in WA.

