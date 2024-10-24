MIRAIT ONE Boosts ESG Efforts with New Loan Agreement

Mirait Holdings Corporation (JP:1417) has released an update.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation has secured a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to bolster its sustainable finance initiatives. The company aims to enhance its ESG management and contribute to the SDGs by focusing on greenhouse gas reduction, green energy expansion, and regional development. Additionally, MIRAIT ONE is diversifying its financing with a bond issue to support future growth investments.

