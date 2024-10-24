News & Insights

Stocks

MIRAIT ONE Boosts ESG Efforts with New Loan Agreement

October 24, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mirait Holdings Corporation (JP:1417) has released an update.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation has secured a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to bolster its sustainable finance initiatives. The company aims to enhance its ESG management and contribute to the SDGs by focusing on greenhouse gas reduction, green energy expansion, and regional development. Additionally, MIRAIT ONE is diversifying its financing with a bond issue to support future growth investments.

For further insights into JP:1417 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.