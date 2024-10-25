News & Insights

MIRAI’s Hotel Assets Surpass Pre-Pandemic Performance

October 25, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

MIRAI Corporation (JP:3476) has released an update.

MIRAI Corporation’s recent disclosure reveals that hotel assets with variable rent are performing well, with some properties like Smile Hotel Hakataeki-Mae exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Despite a seasonal dip at Smile Hotel Naha City Resort, overall earnings from these assets are surpassing forecasts.

