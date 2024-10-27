News & Insights

Stocks

Mirai Industry Reports Growth Amid Profit Forecast Dip

October 27, 2024 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mirai Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:7931) has released an update.

Mirai Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.1% increase in net sales and a 6.6% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 20, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite these positive results, the company forecasts a slight decline in profits for the full year ending March 20, 2025.

For further insights into JP:7931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.