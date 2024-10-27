Mirai Industry Reports Growth Amid Profit Forecast Dip

Mirai Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:7931) has released an update.

Mirai Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.1% increase in net sales and a 6.6% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 20, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite these positive results, the company forecasts a slight decline in profits for the full year ending March 20, 2025.

For further insights into JP:7931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.