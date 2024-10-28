MIRAI Corporation Launches Unitholder Hotel Discount Program

MIRAI Corporation (JP:3476) has released an update.

MIRAI Corporation has unveiled a new Unitholder Benefit Program to boost unitholder profits and support the hotel industry by offering discounted hotel rates. Eligible unitholders can enjoy preferential rates at various hotel brands, including EN HOTEL and Smile Hotel, with discounts ranging from 10% to 15%. This initiative aims to expand MIRAI’s unitholder base and enhance value for its investors.

