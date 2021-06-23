Mirae Asset Securities Virtually Rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell

Mirae Asset Securities, the largest investment banking and stock brokerage in South Korea, rang the Nasdaq closing bell remotely on June 23 in celebration of its successful and ongoing partnership with Nasdaq. In October 2020, Mirae Asset Securities became the first local brokerage to provide Nasdaq’s real-time market data in South Korea, giving local investors insight into the U.S. markets.

“Mirae Asset Securities and Nasdaq share the same mission – empowering the investment community with data, insights and transparency on a modern technology platform," said Hyunman Choi, CEO and executive vice chairman of Mirae Asset Securities. "We are excited with the Nasdaq collaboration to deliver innovation to investors in South Korea.”

Commenting on the partnership, Lauren Dillard, executive vice president at Nasdaq, said: “Nasdaq and Mirae Asset Securities share the same value. We strive to equip our clients access and transparency so they can smart decision to tap the full potential of the investment markets.”

With a global presence in Asia, Europe and the Americas, Mirae Asset Securities offers a wide range of investment services on foreign markets, including research, news, ETFs and integrated deposit service that allow clients to trade overseas stocks without foreign currency risk. And last year, after seeing a growing investor interest in overseas markets during the pandemic, Mirae Asset Securities announced that it would offer Nasdaq Basic real-time data free of charge to all of its clients.

“This further strengthens the company’s pioneer position, and more importantly, it showcases Mirae Asset Securities’ commitment to its clients by empowering them with the very best tool, which is the very first time ever in the local market in Korea, to make smart and well-informed decision,” Dillard shared.

“Mirae Asset Securities really exemplifies the characteristics of today’s innovative financial institution – bold vision, innovative strategy, and with investors’ interest at heart,” Dillard says.

