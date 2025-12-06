Mirae Asset Securities Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:00680K) Price Target Increased by 24.67% to 11,901.98

The average one-year price target for Mirae Asset Securities Co., - Preferred Stock (KOSE:00680K) has been revised to ₩11,901.98 / share. This is an increase of 24.67% from the prior estimate of ₩9,546.53 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩8,447.86 to a high of ₩15,613.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.43% from the latest reported closing price of ₩10,050.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirae Asset Securities Co., - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 00680K is 0.08%, an increase of 41.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.85% to 814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 338K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 80.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00680K by 719.98% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Emerging Markets Portfolio Class I holds 186K shares.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 38.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00680K by 152.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

