Mirae Asset scraps $5.8 bln deal to buy U.S. hotels from China's Anbang

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that it has terminated a $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from China's Anbang Insurance Group ANBANG.UL.

The asset manager said in a statement that Anbang did not remedy breaches of certain obligations regarding the September contract, resulting in the termination of the deal.

A consortium led by Mirae agreed last year to buy the hotels in U.S. cities, including in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, from Anbang, which had been selling down its overseas assets after the Chinese government took control of the troubled insurer in 2018.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

