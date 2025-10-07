Mirador Capital Loads Up on Nike Shares in Q3 Buy

Key Points

Mirador Capital added 59,998 shares of Nike, with an estimated transaction value of $4.47 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025

The position now represents 1.4% of Mirador's AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Post-trade, the fund held 142,368 shares valued at $9.93 million as of Sept. 30, 2025

On Oct. 6, 2025, Mirador Capital Partners LP disclosed a buy of 59,998 shares of Nike(NYSE:NKE), an estimated $4.47 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Oct. 6, 2025, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Nike by acquiring 59,998 shares during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The estimated value of these purchases was $4.47 million. At quarter-end, the fund’s total holding in Nike was 142,368 shares, valued at $9.93 million.

What else to know

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its Nike position to 1.4% of 13F assets under management (AUM) as of Q3 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:BSJQ: $71.08 million, representing 10.1% of AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025

Alphabet: $42.57 million, representing 6.0% of AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025

NASDAQ:BSJR: $30.64 million, representing 4.3% of AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025

Apple: $28.59 million, representing 4.05% of AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025

Berkshire Hathaway: $25.11 million, representing 3.56% of AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025

As of Oct. 6, 2025, shares were priced at $71.17, down 11.95% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 29.6 percentage points during the same period

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $46.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.90 billion Dividend Yield 2.25%

Company Snapshot

Offers athletic and casual footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories across global markets under brands including Nike, Jordan, and Converse.

Generates revenue primarily through product sales via owned retail stores, digital platforms, and wholesale distribution to third-party retailers.

Targets a broad consumer base spanning athletes, sports enthusiasts, and general consumers seeking performance and lifestyle products worldwide.

Nike is a leading global designer, marketer, and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment, with a diversified portfolio of brands. The company leverages a strong brand presence, broad product assortment, and extensive distribution network to maintain scale and reach across key international markets.

Foolish take

Nike shares have declined 6% year to date and 13.5% over the past year as competition from the lines of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) have claimed market share.

Management has worked to engineer a turnaround, however, and revenue declines stabilized in its first fiscal 2026 quarter. Investors can collect a 2.25% dividend while the company works to return to growth.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarter ended: The last day of a three-month financial reporting period, used for performance and disclosure purposes.

Top holdings: The largest investment positions in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Wholesale distribution: The sale of products in large quantities to retailers or distributors, rather than directly to consumers.

Portfolio position: An individual investment or holding within a fund or investor's overall portfolio.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



