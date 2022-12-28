Mirada Plc Posts Narrower Loss In H1; Revenue From Activities Down 12.3%

(RTTNews) - Mirada plc (MIRA.L) posted a loss before tax of $1.03 million for the six months ended 30 September 2022 compared to a loss of $1.22 million, prior year. Basic loss per share was $0.129 compared to a loss of $0.142.

EBITDA profit decreased 22% to $0.88 million. Basic adjusted EBITDA per share was $0.098 compared to $0.126.

Revenue from activities was $5.26 million for the six months to 30 September 2022 compared to $5.99 million, last year. The company said this decrease is mainly a result of a reduced revenue recognition of professional services during the period related to timings on the deployments at customers, with most of them happening during the second half of the year.

