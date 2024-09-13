The "Miracle" Glasses Powered By The AI Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Imagine this. It’s 1994 and you need to research something on the internet.

You sit down in the chair in front of your desktop computer, press the power button and then click on the little AOL icon on the computer screen.

Then, all of a sudden, you hear that annoying dial tone. You wait for what seems like forever.

Finally, when you get to the point where you are ready to throw in the towel and call it a night, you’re in. And all of a sudden, a world of information is at your feet.

Remember those days? If you think about it, it seems crazy that we’re doing things like streaming TV shows from the internet and more. These were things that weren’t possible 30 years ago.

The first version of the internet was created in 1969 and set up as a network called ARPANET. Then, in 1983, it began to take shape when a communications protocol called Transfer Control Protocol/Internetwork Protocol allowed different kinds of computers to “talk” to each other.

Fast forward to 1992, and AOL came out with a dial-up service to connect to the internet. Dialing in required a telephone, so if anyone tried dialing into the internet, no one else in the house could use the phone. The speed of the dial-up took approximately 30 seconds.

Over time, internet speeds increased, and broadband became more widely available. But with faster internet speeds and better technology came along, our patience grew shorter and shorter.

In 2009, website hosting firm Akamai found that the average patience of someone waiting for a website to load is two seconds. Subsequent studies have found most e-commerce shoppers are only willing to stick around for 2.4 seconds before abandoning a slow site.

So, it’s hard to underestimate the importance of speed today.

I bring this up because we’re on the cusp of seeing some really impressive breakthroughs thanks to the AI Revolution. AI is advancing rapidly, and that means more computing power and faster speeds are needed to keep the momentum going.

Tools like ChatGPT are just the beginning. With each passing day, the use cases for AI are growing. In fact, we’re beginning to see some really impressive advances with personal devices that will bring AI even more into the mainstream consciousness.

In today’s Market 360, I’ll share the details of one of those breakthroughs, and explain how AI is making it possible. I’ll also share more about the companies that are innovating with AI, and how you can position yourself to profit from the AI Revolution.

The Smart Glasses Miracle

In 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) teamed up with Ray-Ban to launch a line of smart glasses designed to assist the blind. It can instantaneously tell blind users what they’re seeing.

Source: Ray-Ban

A user simply needs to ask the glasses to report what they’re seeing. Then, the glasses start doing the following:

Take a picture of what the user is looking at Then, it sends images to a smartphone that beams it to an offsite AI data center The data center analyzes the picture and sends back a text response to the smartphone. The text response triggers the onboard speakers in the glasses to report back to the user.

And here’s the crucial part… All of this happens in under two seconds.

Now, smart glasses have been attempted before. In fact, they’ve been a dream of Big Tech for a while now.

For example, Google Glass was launched in 2013. It aimed to provide a hands-free, augmented reality experience for users. Initially offered to early adopters (for $1,500), Google faced harsh criticism about the device’s performance (as well as privacy concerns). Two years later, it was discontinued.

But only now are virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) becoming possible, and that’s because a ton of AI is being used in these products.

And as a result, other Big Tech companies want in on the action…

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expected to launch a cheaper, better version of its Vision Pro headset later this year. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is reportedly resurrecting its mixed reality business to compete. And even Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is getting back into the game.

In other words, get ready to see a host of VR/AR devices in the months and years to come.

Making the AI Revolution Possible

It’s hard to understate the importance of this two-second rule. And we wouldn’t be where we are without companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Researchers want the most accurate output, which means making AI models larger and, therefore, more time-consuming to run. The best models currently feed output back into themselves to refine and improve answers.

On the other hand, most users can’t afford to wait around for 10 seconds while their glasses “think” about what they’re seeing. So, they prefer smaller models… which are inherently less accurate and are prone to hallucinations.

NVDA’s H100 flagship GPUs are currently 50% quicker than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) versions, and that difference is enough to cut a model run time from 2.5 seconds to 1.7 seconds. That’s why NVDA can typically charge two to three times as much for a processor that only runs 50% faster than the competition. No data center can afford to get left behind… even if by milliseconds.

How You Can Prepare to Profit

Now, NVIDIA is a fantastic company with stunning fundamentals. We’re currently up by more than 2,700% on our position in Growth Investor. And I think it’s going to make people a lot more money in the years to come.

But this is just the beginning of the AI Revolution. We are about to see the world change more rapidly over the next few years than any other group of people in history.

And there will be a few stocks besides NVIDIA that will benefit from it.

That’s why I created a special report with my hand-picked list of world-class AI and quantum computing stocks to buy now.

The fact is, when the AI Revolution kicks into the next gear, and these companies take over the world, it’ll be too late. These stocks will become too expensive, and investors will have missed the party.

That’s why I want you to be prepared to profit now for what’s coming next.

Click here to learn how to best prepare now.

(Already a Growth Investor subscriber? Click here to log in to the members-only website.)

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

The post The “Miracle” Glasses Powered By The AI Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.